Former Bengals player works around NFL schedule to earn master's degree

by WKRC

Former Bengals player works around NFL schedule to earn master's degree

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For many NFL players who have reached veteran status and thus likely earned enough money to last a lifetime, finishing their college degree or earning an advanced degree may not be that important, but to some it still is.

It's been documented how hard Bengals defensive end Carlos Dunlap worked to earn his bachelor's degree from the University of Florida last year and then for a masters degree from Miami University at the same time. Two years ago Bengals defensive end Michael Johnson earned his bachelor's degree in business administration and marketing from Georgia Tech after chipping away at finishing it during several offseasons.

Now comes former Bengals wide receiver Andrew Hawkins who made time in his schedule to go to graduate school at Columbia University, where on Monday he earned a master's degree in sports management. Better yet he finished with a 4.0 grade point average.

The 5-foot-7, 175-pound Hawkins was undrafted out of Toledo in 2008, then played in the Canadian Football League for a couple of years before being signed by the St. Louis (now Los Angeles) Rams in 2011. He was cut by the Rams early in training camp that year, then signed with the Bengals and has been in the NFL since then.

He played for the Bengals from 2011-13, finishing with 86 catches for 995 yards and four touchdowns and has played for the Cleveland Browns since 2014 with his best season coming in 2014 when he had 63 receptions for 824 yards and two touchdowns.


