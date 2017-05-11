MENU
Reds recall Bonilla from Louisville, announce he'll start Saturday

by WKRC Sports

Reds recalled Lisalverto Bonilla from Louisville, announce he'll start Saturday (WKRC)

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The Reds on Thursday announced they recalled from Class AAA Louisville right-handed pitcher Lisalverto Bonilla to fill the roster spot vacated by right-handed pitcher Rookie Davis, who was optioned to Louisville on Wednesday.

The Reds also announced that Bonilla will start on Saturday at San Francisco. He appeared in one game for the Reds back in late April against the Cubs and allowed four earned runs in five innings, but did strike out six.

He made five starts this season for Louisville and had a 2-2 record with a 5.61 ERA. He did record 27 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings.

Information courtesy Cincinnati Reds Media Relations

