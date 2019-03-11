Ohio man to drink only beer during Lent

NEWTOWN, Ohio (WKRC) — The season of Lent means Christians are fasting and giving up certain pleasures or vices.

One Ohio man is taking a page from history.

For 46 days, Del Hall is drinking only beer.

“I’m going to have all styles of beer,” the worker said about the fast.

Beer will be the only thing on Hall’s menu and he won’t have solid food until Easter Sunday.



Hall says he’s taking a nod from monks in the 1600’s that would fast during the season by a bock beer diet.

“Being master brewers, they decided they would take a popular style of beer in Germany, bock beer, make it extra hearty and that would be their liquid bread and that’s what they call it,” Hall said. “So the monks in Bavaria, they would call doppelbock liquid bread and basically it would sustain them through the 46 days of Lent.”

It’s not an entirely new concept for Hall. He previously did a four day water fast but this is a whole different beast.

“I'm an army veteran, I was number one in my class in the army, I've run a full marathon before, 26.2 miles, I've done big challenges but this seems very daunting,” Hall said. “So I'm just curious if I'm up to the challenge, if I'm going to be able to do it or not.”

The beer connoisseur will still consume water during the fast and will be checking in with a doctor.

Hall is documenting each day on his social media, tracking his weight and how he is feeling.